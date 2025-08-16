Delhi govt invites applications for admission to RIMC Dehradun; entrance test on Dec 7

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi government has invited applications from students for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the term commencing July 2026.

The entrance test will be conducted in Delhi on December 7, according to a circular released by the Directorate of Education recently.

RIMC is a key military school in the Doon Valley, which prepares students for careers in the Indian armed forces.

According to the circular, candidates should not be less than 11-and-a-half-year old and must not have attained the age of 13 years as on July 1, 2026.

Only those born between July 2, 2013, and January 1, 2015, are eligible to apply.

The candidates must study in Class 7 or must have passed Class 7 from a recognised school at the time of admission, the circular said.

Application forms can be obtained either by sending a demand draft of Rs 600 (Rs 555 for SC/ST candidates with caste certificate) by applying online through a link provided in the notification, it said.

The filled application forms, along with necessary documents, must reach the examination cell of the Directorate of Education by October 15.

The DoE clarified that only forms issued by the RIMC with its official hologram will be accepted, and photocopied or locally-printed forms will be rejected. PTI SHB ARI