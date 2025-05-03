Delhi govt invites applications from eligible SC students for SHRESHTA

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited applications from eligible students for SHRESHTA, which aims to provide quality education to meritorious SC students in the city's top private residential schools.

The students will be selected through the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS), scheduled for June 1, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

The applications can be submitted on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website till May 5.

Launched by the Union social justice and empowerment ministry in the 2022-23 academic year, the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA) aims to support Scheduled Caste (SC) students by facilitating their admission in Class 9 and Class 11 in select private residential schools.

Students chosen under the scheme continue their education in the schools selected till Class 12.

The DoE directed the heads of schools to "disseminate the information to all concerned students and motivate them to participate in the National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA".

The schools have also been directed to publicise the scheme on social media and other platforms to ensure wider reach.

Each year, 3,000 students are chosen through NETS. Allocation of schools is done through a web-based counselling process based on merit and student preference.

Participating schools are required to meet certain eligibility criteria, including being operational for at least five years.

The DoE said the schools must maintain a pass percentage of more than 75 per cent in board exams for three years and have a capacity to admit at least 10 SC students annually to be eligible.

The scheme covers the students' tuition and hostel fees that are transferred directly to the schools.