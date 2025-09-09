Delhi govt invites bids for food service providers for events at Chhatrasal, Thyagraj Stadium

New Delhi, Sept 9 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited bids for the empanelment of food and catering service providers for an estimated value of Rs 1.50 crore to cover the arrangement and setup of kitchens at events held at venues such as Chhatrasal Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium.

As per a tender from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the contract, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,50,00,000, will initially be for one year and extendable by another year based on satisfactory performance. It aims to cater to various training and educational programmes.

The selected firms will be responsible for providing lunch, refreshments, and high tea during workshops, in-service teacher training programmes (INSET), meetings, seminars, and other events organised by SCERT, District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs), and other educational government bodies, the tender stated.

The services will be provided at different venues, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Thyagraj Stadium, and at state and national events, it said.

As per the tender, the scope of work includes setting up stalls, designing catering services based on shortlisted materials, overall management of the events, and creating a suitable ambience at the venues. It may also involve setting up kitchens on-site and deploying staff in advance and during the events.

The empanelment process includes technical evaluation, where bidders will be assessed on presentations covering food services executed by them, suggestions for organising catering at various events, and mapping manpower deployment and distribution of food items while ensuring hygiene and sanitation, it stated.

Firms will be marked based on different levels, and one securing a minimum composite score will be eligible for the opening of the financial bid, it added.