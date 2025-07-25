Delhi govt invites nominations for assistant teachers to pursue B. Ed from SCERT for 2025-27 session

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited nominations from assistant teachers working in its schools for admission to the in-service B.Ed course being conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for the academic session 2025–27.

According to an official letter dated July 21, eligible assistant teachers may submit applications directly to the Director, SCERT, in the prescribed format through their respective heads of schools (HOS). The last date for submission of verified nominations is July 31.

SCERT is offering a total of 100 B.Ed seats this year, of which 70 are reserved for in-service teachers from Delhi government schools, while the remaining 30 are for pre-service candidates. The course is affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and is a full-time two-year programme, the circular said.

Candidates must have completed five years of regular service as on July 7 to be eligible. While teachers currently pursuing or already holding a B.Ed degree, or those who have been issued a study abroad verification (SAV) certificate, are not eligible, it added.

The circular further said that candidates must have studied at least two subjects listed as eligible teaching methodology subjects, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Social Science and Mathematics, among others.

Selected candidates will be required to submit a copy of their B.Ed degree to the HOS upon successful completion of the programme, it added.

The initiative is part of Delhi government's ongoing efforts to enhance the professional qualifications of schoolteachers and ensure quality education delivery across the public school system.