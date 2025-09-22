Delhi govt invites tenders for upkeep of CCTV, electrical systems at two public sites

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited tenders for the maintenance of the CCTV surveillance system and electrical installations at two public sites — the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial at Dilli Haat, INA, and the Garden of Five Senses in Saket, officials said on Monday.

According to the tender, the work will be carried out over 24 months. The estimated cost is Rs 3.02 lakh for the Kalam Memorial and Rs 5.08 lakh for the Garden of Five Senses.

The scope of work includes regular upkeep of CCTV equipment, lighting systems and electrical installations, such as fans and meter boards. Skilled technicians will visit the sites twice a month to ensure routine maintenance, the tender added.

The tasks will include the replacement of defective components, oiling and greasing of fans, cleaning of LED fittings and server rooms, checking for loose or overloaded wiring, attending electrical complaints and preventive checks of switchboards and panels every six months.

It also specifies annual earthing tests and periodic monitoring of voltage, current and light fittings to ensure safety and uninterrupted functioning of the facilities. PTI SHB ANM SHB ANM AMJ AMJ