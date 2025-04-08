Delhi govt issues advisory amid soaring mercury, warns of heatstroke risks

New Delhi, April 8 (PTI) With the temperature rising in the capital amid heatwave conditions, the Delhi government on Tuesday advised people to stay safe and take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

An advisory issued by the Delhi health department warns that extreme hot weather, or loo, can lead to severe health complications, especially among the vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, those working outdoors, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions.

Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city is currently under a yellow alert, which will remain in place till Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour code, a yellow alert stands for "be aware" and advises people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads.

The symptoms of heatstroke, also known as heat stress, include high fever, fainting, dry and flushed skin, vomiting, muscle cramps, shortness of breath, and confusion. In some cases, individuals may experience convulsions or fall unconscious.

The health department has advised that anyone showing such symptoms should be taken to a medical facility without delay.

Stressing the importance of staying hydrated, the advisory recommends drinking plenty of fluid -- even in the absence of thirst.

People have been urged to carry water while going outdoors and use safe drinking water sources such as boiled or RO-filtered water.

Consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables that have high water content -- such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, lemons and tomatoes -- has been encouraged to maintain hydration levels and replenish essential nutrients, as per the advisory.

To reduce the risk of exposure to the sun, citizens have been advised to remain indoors during the peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm, it said.

If stepping out is unavoidable, it is recommended that people should wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes, and cover their head with a scarf, cap or umbrella.

The use of sunglasses has also been advised for protection against UV rays.

People are also being told to keep their homes well-ventilated during the cooler parts of the day and to keep windows, doors and curtains shut during peak heat hours to reduce indoor temperatures.

The advisory specifically highlighted that children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and individuals with chronic illnesses face heightened risks during heatwaves.

It said for people working in construction, agriculture or similar outdoor jobs, the government has recommended shifting work hours to early morning or late evening to avoid exposure to extreme heat.

Workers should be given access to cool drinking water and shaded rest areas at their job sites, as per the advisory.

It also encouraged the creation of temporary shelters and the adoption of a "buddy system", where workers look out for one another and report early signs of heat-related illnesses.

The authorities have been instructed to make arrangements for oral rehydration points at workplaces and ensure that the staff remain well-hydrated by consuming water every 20 minutes.

Also, awareness campaigns are being pushed to educate people about the preventive measures and early warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

The advisory also said that workplaces should consider reducing the pace of physically demanding tasks or increasing the number of workers to reduce individual workload during periods of extreme heat.

Pregnant women and those with existing medical conditions have been asked to consult their doctors before continuing any outdoor acting during heatwave conditions.

Those living in urban slums and poorly-ventilated homes have been urged to take additional care, with focus on maintaining cleanliness, hydration and proper ventilation.

The government has emphasised that high-protein and spicy foods, as well as beverages like tea, coffee, alcohol and carbonated drinks, should be avoided, as they can contribute to dehydration.

Instead, consumption of homemade drinks such as lemon water and buttermilk has been recommended. People have also been advised not to leave children or elderly individuals inside parked cars, as the temperature inside vehicles can rise rapidly and pose serious health risks.

To raise public awareness, the advisory has proposed to instal digital information boards displaying real-time temperature updates and health tips.

The advisory concluded with a strong emphasis on preparedness at the community and institutional levels, calling for training programmes, emergency planning in health centres, and coordination between various departments to minimise health impacts as the country braces for an extended period of extreme heat.