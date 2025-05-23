Delhi govt issues advisory on Covid-19, asks hospitals to step up preparedness

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory on Covid-19, asking hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine.

The advisory, issued by the Health Department, comes in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases.

The government has asked health institutions to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

"The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccine. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) must be in functional condition," it stated.

Daily reporting of all parameters must also be done on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal, the advisory stated.

According to the advisory, refresher training of dedicated staff may be conducted and daily reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities (OPD/IPD) on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal must be ensured. Confirmed influenza and Covid-19 cases may also be reported on IHIP under the L form.

The advisory also states that respiratory etiquettes are to be followed, including the wearing of masks on hospital premises and health facilities.

Several states, including Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala, are reporting Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, while three cases of Covid-19 infection were reported from Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad.

On Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state had reported 182 Covid-19 cases in May.

On May 21, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao confirmed that the state had 16 active Covid-19 cases.