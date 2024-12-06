Delhi govt issues guideline to foster supportive, welcoming classroom environment

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all heads of schools to ensure that no form of discrimination occurs on the basis of caste, creed, community or religion within their premises.

The directorate of education issued a guideline dated December 4 and emphasised the importance of fostering a supportive, welcoming and safe classroom environment where students feel included, valued and secure.

The department stated, "Any incident of discrimination must be promptly addressed by the head of the school and reported to higher authorities without delay." The guidelines also mentioned that teachers and staff must refrain from using mobile phones during class hour to maintain focus and professionalism and schools are expected to keep classrooms neat, clean and conducive to promote effective teaching and learning.

Teachers are encouraged to actively involve students in classroom activities, promote feedback and suggestions, and create an atmosphere where students feel heard and included, it stated.

Additionally, regular communication between teachers and parents is recommended to support the academic progress and well-being of students.

The department has directed all heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines.

Regional directors of education and deputy directors of education have also been instructed to conduct regular visits to monitor compliance and ensure the smooth functioning of schools, it added. PTI SHB IJT