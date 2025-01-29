Delhi govt issues guidelines for state handicrafts awards, hikes prize money

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued guidelines for conferring Rajya Shilpkar and Rajya Dakshata Puraskar to promote local handicrafts and recognise master artisans across 24 categories, officials said on Friday.

The move aims to promote local handicrafts and artisanship in the national capital.

The awards include six Rajya Shilpkar Puraskar, including one exclusively for women, and 18 Rajya Dakshata Puraskar.

In October last year, the government announced a threefold increase in prize money and expanded the awards to include women, persons with disability, startups and innovators.

Under the revised structure, the Rajya Shilpkar Puraskar carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, up from Rs 30,000 earlier, while the Rajya Dakshata Puraskar carries Rs 75,000, compared to Rs 20,000 previously.

According to the guidelines issued by the Industries Department on Thursday, applicants will be required to submit two samples in different categories along with technical details of their work.

A two-tier selection process has been prescribed, comprising an initial screening followed by a skill test. The screening committee will shortlist applicants, while the final selection will be made by a state-level committee headed by the secretary of industries.

Delhi has a rich heritage in handicrafts, which contributes to employment generation, economic growth, and foreign exchange earnings. The city is known for crafts such as brassware, woodcraft, cloth paintings, papier-mache, lac bangles and jewellery, terracotta and stuffed toys, among others.

Officials said there are more than 20,000 registered artisans in the national capital.

The Rajya Dakshata Puraskar is conferred once in a lifetime on outstanding master crafts persons in recognition of their contribution to the growth and development of the handicrafts sector and to encourage preservation of traditional crafts and excellence in workmanship. PTI VIT OZ OZ