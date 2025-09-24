Delhi govt issues SOP to identify ridge areas

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi government's Forest and Wildlife Department has issued a standard operating procedure to help land-owning agencies and the public determine whether any land parcel falls within the city's Morphological Ridge, as mapped by the Geological Survey of India.

According to the department, a digitised map of the ridge is now available on the government's E-Van Lekh portal.

By uploading a file in KML format of the concerned area on the portal, users can instantly find out if the site lies inside or outside the ridge.

The department said the process gives "objective results very quickly" and is also being used by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to analyse project proposals.

The government said the move is aimed at protecting people from fraudulent land sales and bring more transparency to such dealings. PTI NSM VN VN