Delhi govt launches Aadhaar enrolment camps for children in schools

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated an Aadhaar enrolment camp for children at a government school in Janakpuri, marking the launch of such an initiative in the national capital.

According to a statement, the camp was held at Sarvodaya Co-educational Senior Secondary School in Poshangipur in Janakpuri, where, for the first time, Aadhaar enrolment facilities have been set up at the constituency level for schoolchildren.

Sood said the initiative, being undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to provide convenience to parents and children by making the enrolment process simple and accessible within school premises.

"This step will save time and also help children get easy access to education and identity-related schemes. With Aadhaar enrolment available at the school level, all students in Delhi will benefit," he said.

Parents and teachers present at the school welcomed the initiative and termed it a people-centric move, it added.