Delhi govt launches campaign to build 'eco-warriors' through schools, colleges

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi Government on Thursday launched an eco-sensitisation campaign targeting two lakh students across the national capital, aiming to build a generation of "eco-warriors" through schools and colleges.

TERI, a globally recognised not-for-profit institute with over four decades of experience in sustainable development, will be the implementing agency for the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) for the campaign.

As part of the agreement, the Delhi Government will provide Rs 40 lakh to TERI to execute the programme across approximately 2,000 eco-clubs in educational institutions throughout Delhi-NCR.

The initiative, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to build a generation of "eco-warriors" through schools and colleges, promoting awareness and action on climate change and biodiversity conservation.

"This is not just an awareness campaign -- it is a transformational behaviour change initiative," said Sirsa at the launch. "By this drive, we will create two lakh eco-warriors for Delhi. These student eco-warriors will promote and protect the ecosystem and biodiversity of Delhi and India." The campaign, which will be held from June to November 2025, will include a wide range of activities such as storytelling, hands-on eco-actions, games, and creative communication tools. Designed to foster environmental thinking among youth, the drive seeks to embed sustainability into students' everyday lives.

A key component of the programme is the training of 80 "paryavaran sanrakshaks" (environment protectors) students and educators who will serve as eco-leaders within their institutions. They will receive capacity-building training, and in turn, help scale the initiative by mentoring others, creating a ripple effect of climate consciousness.

"The Delhi government, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is taking a comprehensive approach to environmental protection," Sirsa said. "We are not limiting ourselves to enforcement or technology. We are investing in awareness, education, and people's participation," the minister said.

The initiative is part of Delhi's broader climate and pollution mitigation strategy, which includes electric vehicle adoption, regulatory reforms, and youth-led action.

Officials said the sensitisation campaign reflects the government's commitment to inclusive and participatory environmental governance, with students at the forefront of change.