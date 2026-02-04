Delhi govt launches cancer awareness programme for early detection, screening

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a cancer awareness, prevention and screening programme, deploying mobile cancer screening vans equipped with mammography and HPV DNA testing facilities to improve early detection across the capital.

Inaugurating the programme, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said timely screening and awareness were critical to controlling the growing cancer burden, noting that delayed diagnosis often made treatment more difficult, according to an official statement.

Under the cancer awareness, prevention and screening (CAPS) programme, mobile screening vans will be deployed at prominent locations and remote areas, enabling people to undergo cancer screening without disrupting their daily routines, officials said.

A self-testing kit for cervical cancer screening was also unveiled, allowing women to collect vaginal swab samples for HPV DNA testing through RT-PCR.

The test reports will be shared within a week, followed by medical consultation and treatment, where required, the officials said.

The programme will also promote cancer education, early detection practices, anti-tobacco awareness and facilitation of cervical cancer vaccination to reduce future risks.

Singh said the government was strengthening screening infrastructure to ensure early diagnosis and effective treatment.

“Our immediate focus is on awareness and early detection, as many patients come for tests very late. We are also working towards introducing cervical cancer vaccination and expanding mobile screening facilities,” he said.

The Delhi government said it was implementing a comprehensive strategy focused on prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, with special emphasis on breast, cervical and oral cancers, along with strengthening services at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. PTI SGV ARI