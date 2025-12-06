Delhi govt launches city-wide cleanliness drive to curb waste, dust pollution

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday launched a city-wide cleanliness drive aimed at clearing garbage, removing debris and reducing dust pollution across the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the drive at Khyber Pass Chowk in Civil Lines, where she reviewed on-ground sanitation and dust-control efforts.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who inspected Saidulajab ward and IGNOU Road earlier in the day, said the government has intensified monitoring of waste management and construction-related violations.

"This special drive has been launched, and as part of it, our MLA and Deputy Commissioner have also taken to the streets. As per the Chief Minister's directions, inspections are being carried out three days a week to clear garbage, debris, dustbins and to monitor construction sites," Sirsa told PTI Videos.

He said legacy waste and accumulated debris were being removed by the PWD and that data collected over the past 7-8 months is guiding the current strategy.

"From next week, an extensive drive is going to be launched for industries and construction. We hope that good results will be seen and AQI will be brought down under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," he added.

In a post on X, Sirsa said he had issued instructions to officials to ensure "no negligence at any level" in roadside cleaning, garbage removal and dust mitigation.

Urging public participation, he appealed to citizens to report instances of dirt or pollution through the MCD 311 or Green Delhi apps for immediate action.

"We all will work together'only then will our Delhi become a clean, safe, and healthy Delhi," he wrote.