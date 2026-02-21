Delhi govt launches 'CM Jansunwai Portal' to address public concerns

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched a 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and mobile app along with other IT services for the public to submit complaints online.

The chief minister said that this portal will help in monitoring the complaints of the public and finding timely solutions to the problems is a priority of the government.

"While I keep on holding 'Jan Sunvai' physically to listen to the problems of people, now we have a digital mode, which will provide a platform for people to complain from anywhere," Gupta said.

Through this portal, there will be more transparency and efficiency in the system, she added.

"We also want to assure the public that a project monitoring system is also being developed by the government. Through this, we will be able to keep track of the status of all our projects, which will ensure timely completion," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also stated that the Delhi government is already providing 75 services online will now be linked to this portal. PTI SSM APL APL