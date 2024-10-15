Poor AQI forces GRAP-1 in Delhi; CM Atishi reviews implementation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday announced that 99 teams will inspect private and government construction sites in Delhi to ensure compliance with dust mitigation measures, as GRAP Stage 1 has been implemented along with other related measures.

The Delhi government has initiated strict measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to improve air quality across the national capital.

The Chief Minister Atishi, along with Environment Minister Gopal Rai, held a high-level review meeting on Tuesday with senior officials from various departments, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Revenue Department.

Addressing the press following the meeting, Atishi said, Delhi experienced 'good' air quality for 200 days this year, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) has shifted to the 'poor' category over the last two days.

On October 13, the AQI reached 224, and on October 14, it hit 234, placing air quality in the poor category. Due to this, GRAP Stage 1 restrictions have been imposed," she said.

In response to the recent spike in air pollution levels, 99 teams have been mobilized to inspect construction sites across Delhi for dust control compliance.

Of these, 33 teams each from the DPCC, Revenue, and Industries Departments will inspect both private and government construction sites to ensure compliance with dust mitigation measures, she added.

Meanwhile, the PWD will deploy 200 anti-smog guns, MCD will deploy 30, DMRC will deploy 80, and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will deploy 14, targeting high-dust zones and construction hotspots.

Atishi also urged the residents to avoid burning garbage or firecrackers, carpool when possible, and report pollution incidents using the Green Delhi app.

"Our Winter Action Plan is in full force, but neighbouring states must also implement GRAP to effectively tackle pollution in the NCR region,” she emphasised.

She highlighted the major actions under GRAP-1, stating that to control road dust and manage construction-related waste, the MCD has deployed 79 teams for day shifts and 75 for night shifts to clear Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

She added, "C&D waste is a significant contributor to PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels, which we are addressing on a war footing." Additionally, the Delhi Police will position extra personnel in traffic-congested areas, with Home Guards on standby to assist with traffic management as needed.

She mentioned that the government has instructed the Traffic Police to monitor traffic hotspots closely and deploy additional personnel to alleviate congestion.

In preparation for the festive season, Atishi also announced that the use of diesel generators would be restricted, with the Power Department tasked to ensure a 24/7 electricity supply to reduce reliance on generators.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to improving air quality across NCR states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

"Delhi’s pollution is not just a local problem; pollution sources extend beyond our borders. We urge neighbouring states to implement GRAP to tackle the issue collectively,” Rai said. He emphasised that the Delhi government has been working on a comprehensive action plan to control pollution in the city.

"We have already operationalized the Green War Room and launched the Green Delhi app. The bio-decomposer is being sprayed to control incidents of stubble burning in Delhi," Rai explained during his briefing.

He said that GRAP rules, issued by CAQM, apply not only to Delhi but to the entire NCR, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

"However, we often see that while the Delhi Government works proactively to implement measures, the same is not done in neighbouring regions. While we have our government in Delhi, the surrounding areas are governed by the BJP, and we depend on them. As AQI levels rise, I appeal to all BJP governments in these regions to hold similar meetings and ensure the implementation of GRAP, just as we have done in Delhi,” he said.

Additionally, addressing concerns regarding stubble burning in Punjab, Rai noted that incidents in Punjab decreased from 1,105 to 811 over the past year, whereas Haryana’s cases increased from 341 to 417, and Uttar Pradesh’s also increased from 244 to 417.

"Instead of blaming Punjab, BJP-governed states should focus on reducing stubble burning within their own territories," Rai emphasised.