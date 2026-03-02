Delhi govt launches festival scheme of two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card holders

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Fulfilling its poll promise, the BJP government in Delhi on Monday launched the scheme of providing two free LPG cylinders on occasions of Holi and Diwali to ration card holders.

President Droupadi Murmu launched the scheme, under which Rs 853 (the price of one LPG cylinder) was transferred to the account of the head of the family of the ration card holder through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

From this year, all ration card holder families of Delhi will be given financial assistance equal to the price of two LPG cylinders every year. Households having a PNG connection will also be given the amount.

"This assistance will be provided twice a year so that families do not face additional financial pressure during the festivals and can celebrate the festivals with dignity," a statement said.

The amount will be transferred directly to the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family through DBT, ensuring transparency and accountability. The estimated annual expenditure on the scheme is approximately Rs 242.77 crore.

The government also launched Delhi 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', an incentive-based replacement for the Ladli scheme.

"Under the scheme, Rs 61,000 will be deposited in stages in the name of each eligible girl, which will grow to over Rs 1 lakh with interest by the age of 21, subject to conditions such as completion of graduation or a vocational diploma," the statement added.

The scheme's financial management will be handled by SBI Life Insurance Company Limited under the SBI Life Dhanrashi Sadhan framework.