Delhi govt launches GPS monitoring for water tankers, sewer cleaning machines

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The AAP-led Delhi government on Saturday introduced a real-time GPS monitoring system for water tankers and sewer cleaning machines, aiming to boost transparency and efficiency in the city's essential services.

Chief Minister Atishi directed the launch of the Delhi Jal Board's GPS monitoring portal, which will provide live tracking of these services, an official statement from the CMO said.

The new system will enable the officials to track the movements of water tankers and sewer cleaning machines (SCMs) in real-time, ensuring that they adhere to designated routes and schedules, it said.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of a broader scheme of the Delhi government to enhance service delivery and address any irregularities swiftly.

"The Delhi government is dedicated to improving public services and ensuring transparency. The use of GPS technology is a significant step towards achieving these goals," Atishi said.

With this system, we can monitor water tankers and sewer cleaning operations effectively, ensuring timely delivery of services to residents, she added.

The chief minister emphasized the live GPS monitoring portal marks a major milestone in the city's efforts to digitise and streamline public utilities, and the portal will allow for better oversight and help the officials respond quickly to any disruptions or deviations from planned routes, the statement said.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Delhi Jal Board officials have been instructed to maintain GPS devices on all tankers and machines properly with a dedicated technical executive appointed in each circle to resolve any issues related to the GPS system, guaranteeing its seamless operation, it added. PTI MHS AS AS