Delhi govt launches 'Sugamya Sahayak' scheme to empower persons with benchmark disabilities

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The Delhi government launched the 'Sugamya Sahayak' scheme to empower the persons with benchmark disabilities by providing them aids and appliances, Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said on Thursday.

The minister said this scheme will enhance mobility and capability of the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) and will create a society where all citizens can thrive.

"The scheme will be empowering lives and breaking barriers. It will pave the way for more accessible and inclusive Delhi. The scheme will enhance mobility and capability of PwBDs by providing them aids and appliances. It will also create a society where all citizens can thrive," said Anand.

"The Delhi government strives to create a society where mobility knows no bounds and every individual, regardless of abilities, can access opportunities to flourish," he added.

According to the Delhi government, the objectives of 'Sugamya Sahayak' scheme includes facilitating mobility and capability, delivering durable and standardised aids and appliances to help the PwBDs overcome physical environment barriers.

To avail the benefits under this scheme, the applicants must have a disability of 40 per cent or more, as per the Disability Certificate/UDID Card issued by an authorised medical authority under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

"The applicants must be the residents of the NCT of Delhi. The annual income limit of the family from all sources should not be more than Rs 8 lakh. The applicant should not be obtaining the same item or should not have obtained the same item from any other scheme of any other state government/ UT government or administration or Central government or any other source during the last three years," a statement from the Delhi government said.

For the children below 12 years of age, no limit would be applicable for appliances that are fabricated. PTI ABU AS AS