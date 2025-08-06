Delhi govt launches 'Swachhata Portal' as part of month-long campaign

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday launched the "Swachhata Portal" as part of a month-long cleanliness campaign "Delhi ko Kude Se Azaadi", which will run till August 31.

On this portal, any institution, government office, or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) can upload before-and-after photographs of cleanliness activities carried out in their respective areas, an official statement said.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in this cleanliness campaign being run by the government and cooperate in making the national capital a cleaner, better, and more livable city.

Sood emphasised that Delhi is not only the national capital but also a reflection of the country.

As part of the cleanliness campaign, the Urban Development Department is organising a competition for RWAs. Any Resident Welfare Association can participate by uploading photos of the cleanliness work carried out by them. Departments, institutions, organizations, associations or RWAs must first register themselves on the Swachhata Portal at https:wachhata.delhi.gov.in.

They are required to upload photographs taken before and after the cleanliness drives. Evaluation officials will examine the uploaded photos and will also conduct on-site inspections to assess the actual situation before awarding marks, the statement added.

For the purpose of evaluation in the RWA competition, a committee will be constituted under the DM in each revenue division, Sood said. Prizes of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to the top three RWAs, respectively. The prize money will be earmarked for developmental works in the winning societies.

The minister also stated that the Education Department has identified 4,000 priority locations across Delhi for immediate cleaning. Efforts have already begun at these sites, he said.