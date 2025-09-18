Delhi govt launches three new school curricula under 'Namo Vidya Utsav'

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three new academic curricula for students of government schools, saying the move would prepare children not just as learners but as future nation builders.

The programmes -- New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV), Science of Living and Rashtraneeti -- were introduced at the 'Namo Vidya Utsav' organised as part of the 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign.

Speaking at the launch at Bharat Mandapam, Gupta said the initiative was a "revolutionary step" in education, aimed at blending academics with life skills, entrepreneurship, civic responsibility and emotional intelligence.

"Rashtraneeti' will help shape responsible and civilised citizens, 'NEEEV' will prepare students to be job creators instead of job seekers, and 'Science of Living' will nurture values of compassion, resilience and emotional balance," she said.

Gupta, who herself studied in a Delhi government school, underlined the role of teachers in carrying the mission forward. "A child looks at their teacher as a hero more than their parents. The children you work with cannot afford expensive tuition. They depend on you," she told the teachers.

The chief minister also urged schools to focus on retaining children in higher classes. "Results won't improve if students are expelled in classes 9 and 11. They should be encouraged and supported," she said.

Stressing that her priority was to improve education rather than big-ticket infrastructure projects, Gupta said, "One flyover less can be built, but schools must be improved." She assured that no shortage of resources such as toilets, laboratories, playgrounds or other facilities would be allowed in government schools.

"Our aim is to ensure that government schools not only match but surpass private ones," she added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present, said the launch was being held in front of teachers as they were the key stakeholders.

"Children who come to school in uniform are not just students for me, they are future prime ministers, scientists, doctors, artists and teachers," he said.

He added that education must go beyond academics to also teach children about civic sense, traffic rules, responsible use of mobile phones and gender sensitisation.

"The strength of a nation lies not in its buildings or military power, but in the character and values of its citizens," he said.

According to the statement, the curricula have been designed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and will be introduced across all government schools in the city.

It said that while NEEEV focuses on financial literacy, innovation and entrepreneurship, 'Science of Living' is rooted in Indian knowledge systems with emphasis on yoga, ayurveda and emotional well-being.

Rashtraneeti, on the other hand, integrates civic consciousness, constitutional values and leadership skills through activities such as youth parliaments, field visits and community projects, it said.

Around 3,500 teachers and principals have already been trained for the implementation of the Rashtraneeti curriculum, it added. PTI SHB OZ OZ