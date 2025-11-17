Delhi govt lifts ban on power connections to properties booked for unauthorised construction

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lifted the restriction on power connections to properties booked by the MCD for various violations, a move that will benefit nearly 1.25 lakh families in Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to a statement, the Delhi government issued an order for providing power connections to the booked properties, said the statement from the CMO.

Gupta stated that the decision was taken in the public interest, as the Delhi government is committed to ensuring citizens' fundamental rights and access to essential services under all circumstances, it said.

The power department had been receiving public complaints that discoms (power companies) either denied or disconnected electricity connections to the properties booked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for unauthorised construction.

In several such cases, it was found that even years after demolition orders were issued by the MCD, no action was taken due to various reasons, and they were deprived of power connections.

The chief minister said that now even those properties booked by the MCD for unauthorised construction will be eligible to receive electricity connections, the CMO said.

Lakhs of people live in these buildings for years and were deprived of electricity connections only because of the 'booked property' status, causing inconvenience and, in many areas, leading to increased electricity theft, Gupta said.

According to the chief minister, under the new order, the power discoms can not deny electricity connections merely on the ground that a property has been booked by the MCD for unauthorised construction.

A connection can be denied only when the MCD formally notifies that a property is under demolition or sealing action, said the statement.

The chief minister said that the decision will help more than 1.25 lakh families obtain electricity connections, who have been waiting for a valid utility connection in their premises for years. The discoms will also set up help lines for citizens who were previously unable to obtain regular electricity connections.