Delhi government lifts restrictions on entry of heavy goods vehicles

New Delhi: With the receding Yamuna levels, the Delhi government has decided to partially lift restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles in the national capital.

The government had banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, in the city from four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on July 13.

"... it has been decided that restrictions for entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles to be removed partially, in view of receding water level of Yamuna River and improvement in flood situation in some parts of Delhi. The ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles shall continue only from the Singhu Border," reads the new order.

Inter-state buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand terminating at ISBT Kashmere Gate will terminate at Singhu border.

"The above directions will remain implemented till further orders. These directions shall not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities, medicines, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice, among others, and tankers carrying petroleum products," it added.