Delhi govt likely to roll out credit scheme for MSMEs on Sept 18

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi government is likely to launch a credit scheme for MSMEs on September 18 under the Sewa Pakhwada, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Credit Scheme for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was approved in the Delhi Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Under the scheme, MSMEs will be able to avail loans with the government acting as a guarantor, an official said.

"The scheme is likely to be announced on September 18 as part of the Sewa Pakhwada that will kick off on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday," said an official.

The scheme is helmed by the Industries Department of the Delhi government.