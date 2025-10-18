Delhi govt liquor outlets asked to issue online delivery challans to wholesalers

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi Excise Department has directed government corporations to begin sending online delivery challans to ensure timely payments to liquor wholesalers, officials said on Saturday.

The four corporations were directed earlier by the excise department to accept the online-generated challan as proof of delivery and not to ask for a manual challan from wholesalers.

However, it was brought to the department's notice that the payment other than excise duty is not being timely paid to the wholesalers, until the challan signed by the receiver at vend is submitted to them as proof of delivery, a circular issued by the department stated.

The manual signing of the challan is a time-consuming process against the government's stated objective of ease of doing business, which also leads to undue delay of payment of excise duty, it said Under the existing excise policy, four corporations of the Delhi government -- Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) -- run over 700 retail liquor vends in the city.

In July, the excise department introduced the online delivery challan and a new transport permit mechanism to streamline liquor supply from warehouses and wholesalers to retailers.

The online delivery challan was introduced as a provision at the level of retail liquor vends and the hotels, clubs, and restaurants (HCR) category.

It is generated at the time stock is received through a transport permit (TP) at retail vendors and the HCR category retailers.

The online delivery challan generated by retailers is also available to wholesalers for record-keeping and payment purposes, officials said.