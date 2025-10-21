Delhi govt looks to launch Yamuna cruise service by November last week

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi government is firming up preparations to launch its ambitious Yamuna cruise project by the last week of November as part of its efforts to rejuvenate the river and enhance recreational activities along its banks, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposed cruise service, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, will be a significant tourism attraction in the city, they said.

Under the plan, the stretch of the Yamuna between the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) and Jagatpur (Shani temple) has been developed for the cruise service as the water quality is good there, said a senior government officer.

Earlier this year, five agencies signed an MoU to launch the service.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department are the stakeholders in this ambitious project.

Initially, one boat with a capacity to carry 90 people will be operated. In view of providing a complete tourism experience, snacks will be provided to passengers on board, the officer said.

The facility is being created by the Delhi government's tourism department, and essential infrastructure facilities for the onshore side development, including waiting areas, ticket counters, and other passenger services, are being developed, he added.