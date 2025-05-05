Delhi govt may hold meeting on Tuesday to discuss preparations for mock drills

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi government is likely to hold a meeting to discuss preparations for mock drills, following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the states to conduct them on Wednesday amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to official sources, the government is planning to hold an inter-department meeting on Tuesday to chalk out a plan to conduct the drills.

"A meeting is likely to be held on May 6 with fire, police and other departments," said a source.

The MHA has asked all the states to conduct mock drills on May 7. The measures to be taken during the drill include operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", government sources said.

The other measures include provisions of a crash blackout, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updation of evacuation plans and their rehearsal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding a series of high-level meetings, including with top defence functionaries, as India weighs its options for countermeasures against the April 22 terror attack which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators and those part of the conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".