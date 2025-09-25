Delhi govt may soon have its official logo reflecting essence of capital city

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi government may soon come up with its official logo reflecting the national capital's "history, heritage and democratic significance", officials said on Thursday.

Creative ideas for the logo have been invited from people across the country through a competition that started earlier this month. It will end at 11.45 pm on Friday, they said.

The competition is being held by the Delhi government in collaboration with MyGov.in portal, said a senior Delhi government officer.

"The entries will be screened by a selection committee and the selected logo may be adopted as the official logo of the Delhi government," he stated.

The government is crowd-sourcing the creative ideas on the theme of the competition- 'Delhi's Heritage, Unity in Diversity and Future Vision'- said the officer.

The city is not just the national capital of India but it also encompasses history of centuries and represents the meeting point of cultures, besides being a symbol of the country's aspirations, the officer said.

The design of the logo should capture this spirit, highlighting the world-renowned monuments of the city like the Lal Qila and the Qutub Minar, he said.

"The logo will serve as a visual symbol of Delhi's identity, reflecting its historical richness, cultural vibrancy, progressive and inclusive ethos," said the officer.

The creator of the selected logo design will be rewarded with Rs one lakh while the first and the second runners up will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, he said.

It will be a visual representation of the capital city and contribute to building a brand that resonates with Delhi's pride and promise, he added.

The logo design would need to be original, digitally created and relevant to the theme of the competition, and accompanied with a concept note explaining the idea and symbolism behind the design, officials said.

Entries of designs with watermark, signature or personal identification mark will be rejected, they said.

The design submitted must be the original work of the participant and must not be generated using AI tools, copied or plagiarised in any form. Any entry found to be Al-generated or violating the intellectual property norms will be immediately disqualified, they added.