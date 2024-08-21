Delhi govt merges 3 transport zonal offices into one unit to increase efficiency

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi transport department will be merging its three zonal offices into one combined unit to increase work efficiency and optimise resource utilisation, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official order issued by the department on August 20, all administrative, operational and public-facing functions being carried out at the Surajmal Vihar and Loni Road zonal transport offices will be transferred to the Mayur Vihar Zonal Transport Office from August 27.

"In the interest of enhancing operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation and improving public service delivery, it has been decided to merge the zonal transport offices (ZTOs) located at Mayur Vihar, Surajmal Vihar and Loni Road into a single, combined unit at the Mayur Vihar location," read the official order.

However, the driving test track at these three locations will continue to function at their respective areas.

Most of the services that are rendered by the department are online now, according to a senior official.

"People do not need to visit the offices and can apply online. They do not even have to come to offices to collect documents. In case of getting a license, they have to come for a driving test. So, the test tracks will continue to function at Surajmal Vihar and Loni Road. However, the official work will happen in Mayur Vihar," he added.

Explaining the reason for the merger, the official said the zonal offices in Loni Road and Surajmal Vihar were functioning with skeletal staff and their buildings were in a dilapidated state.

"There was even an incident of roof collapse. There is a threshold of staff needed for effective functioning. The zonal offices had skeletal staff. Thus, it was decided that it was best to merge the three zonal offices," he added.

The three zonal offices were set up when there were no online services, he said, adding that the Mayur Vihar office has good infrastructure and is near a metro station, which makes it the ideal location.

"This is not the first time that we have merged offices," he said.

When asked whether the department has plans to merge other offices too, he said after seeing the performance of these merged offices, future course of action will be decided. PTI SLB SLB ANB ANB