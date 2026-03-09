Delhi govt modifies tree transplantation procedure to strengthen documentation, monitoring

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The forest and wildlife department in the national capital has modified the procedure for tree transplantation on the DPTA e-Forest portal, strengthening documentation and monitoring requirements under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

"These changes significantly tighten monitoring and compliance requirements for tree transplantation under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) and will help authorities track transplanted trees more effectively," an officer said.

According to an official document, the revised system requires user agencies, individuals, and the government to upload detailed stage-wise information and photographic evidence of the transplantation process on the portal.

Under the modified format, geo-tagged photographs, images embedded with the exact geographic coordinates of where they were taken, must be uploaded on the portal so that officials can verify the precise location of transplanted trees, the document said.

The photographs must be taken from at least three different angles, and a maximum of three images can be uploaded for each stage of the transplantation activity.

These images are required to be submitted at different stages of the process, including before transplantation, during root ball preparation, when the tree is being transported, and immediately after transplantation.

The portal also requires periodic monitoring updates to track the survival and condition of transplanted trees over a longer period.

Agencies are also required to submit geo-tagged photographic updates at regular three-month intervals after transplantation, continuing up to 36 months, it said.

Additionally, the portal allows agencies to upload keyhole markup language (KML) files of transplantation sites along with site photographs, expenditure details, and other related information to help authorities map the exact location of transplanted trees and track their progress over time.

The department has asked officers across West, Central, North and South forest divisions to ensure that compliance reports related to tree transplantation permissions are uploaded on the portal and to provide feedback on the functioning of the modified form within seven days of issuance of the order for further improvements. PTI SGV SGV OZ OZ