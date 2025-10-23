Delhi govt mops up Rs 600 cr in excise revenue from liquor sale during Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Delhi government mopped up about Rs 600 crore in excise revenue from the sale of liquor from retail stores run by its corporations during Diwali, officials said on Thursday.

The excise department has recorded sale of Rs 594 crore of liquor from the retail vends during 15 days preceding Diwali, a senior Delhi government officer said.

The revenue from liquor sale this year was 15 per cent higher than the sale during the same period last year, he said.

"The sale was Rs 516 crore during the fortnight before Diwali in 2024.

"This year's sale of Rs 594 crore during the same period shows that there is 15 per cent increase in the total quantum of sale amount of liquor," he said.

The Delhi government registered over 12 per cent growth in excise revenue collection in the first half of the current financial year as compared to the same period last year, officials said.

As per official figures, the excise revenue, including value added tax (VAT) was Rs 3,731.79 crore during April-September 2024-25. It grew to Rs 4,192.86 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

The rise in sale during Diwali festive season has led to hopes of crossing the excise revenue target of Rs 6,000 crore in 2025-26 as another peak in sale is expected around New Year eve, the officials said.

The excise department has issued instructions to the government corporation run vends to ensure timely orders and keeping the stock ready for the festival season, officials said.

The city has over 700 retail liquor outlets that are run by four corporations of the Delhi government.

The excise revenue target was set at Rs 7,000 crore in the budget 2025-26 but was later reset to Rs 6,000 crore in view of sales related estimates, they added. PTI VIT TRB