Delhi govt moves to empanel architects to fast-track modern infra projects

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The city government has begun the process to empanel consultant architects to design government buildings and other infrastructure for the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

According to DTTDC, the empanelment is intended to strengthen the technical and design capacity of its engineering wing. The corporation has been designated the executive agency for implementing a wide range of government works across Delhi.

The move comes amid rising public demand for world-class civic and tourism infrastructure, the DTTDC said.

As per a DTTDC document, the empanelled consultants will be required to carry out architectural and engineering planning in compliance with the National Building Code, Bureau of Energy Efficiency norms, and local body by-laws.

The designs must integrate facilities such as rainwater harvesting, fire safety systems, green building features, solar power, wastewater recycling, parking, HVAC systems, landscaping and universal accessibility, it said.

According to the corporation, the consultancy will cover project conceptualisation, preparation of master plans, preliminary and detailed project reports, estimates, architectural and structural drawings, and service layouts etc.

The built-up area of individual projects is expected to range between 6,000 and 15,000 square metres, though actual parameters may vary depending on site conditions. PTI SHB VN VN