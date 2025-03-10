Delhi govt mulls forming Yamuna task force to prevent encroachment, dumping at river's floodplains

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Delhi government is mulling over formation of a Yamuna task force in collaboration with the Territorial Army to prevent encroachments on flood plains of the river, dumping of debris and waste and other illegal activities.

PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma said he discussed the issue with the Territorial Army.

The specialised task force will be dedicated to protect the Yamuna floodplains, prevent encroachments, stop illegal dumping of debris and waste, and ensuring strict enforcement of environmental regulations, he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government of the BJP, we are committed to restoring the Yamuna and protecting its floodplains. For years, illegal encroachments and waste dumping have choked the Yamuna,” Verma said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also have a formal communication with the Territorial Army in this regard, he said.

The minister further said the Delhi government will fully fund the deployment of the task force that will be responsible for regular patrolling, preventing unauthorised construction, and ensuring that waste and construction debris are not dumped along the riverbanks.

With the BJP's double-engine government -- the Centre and the Delhi government -- working in sync, the Yamuna task force will be a game-changer in restoring the river’s ecological balance, preventing pollution, and ensuring sustainable land use, he said.

In 2023, a Territorial Army company was deployed to ensure ground-level enforcement and monitoring of all untrapped drains and sub-drains that pollute the Yamuna river. It was, however, withdrawn later. The BJP in its 'Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra' manifesto for the Assembly elections in February promised to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna. The manifesto said a 'Yamuna Kosh' will be set up to revitalise the river to undertake full treatment of wastewater from drains falling into it.

The manifesto also said the BJP government will collaborate with the central government to develop Yamuna riverfront on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront, promote bio-diversity along the river banks by creating green corridors, wetlands and riverbank buffer zones ◦ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after BJP's victory in the Assembly polls, promised to make every effort to clean the Yamuna river.

"I had pledged during the election campaign that we will make Yamuna ji the identity of Delhi city. I know this work is difficult and will take a long time. No matter how much time is spent, how much energy is used, we will make every effort to serve the Yamuna,” he said at the party's victory celebration. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK