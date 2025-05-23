Delhi govt mulls new multi-storey fire dept building, earn revenue through its commercial use

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi government is planning to construct a new multi-storey building for the fire department and earn revenue through its commercial use under the PPP model, officials said on Friday.

The two-storey Delhi Fire Services building, located on Barakhamba Road, was inaugurated in the 1960s. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her budget speech, announced the upgradation of the existing fire station headquarters to a multi-storey building.

"The Delhi Fire Services, on a normal day, attends to nearly 200 calls and the numbers soar during summers or festivals. The government is planning to have a building that will house different units of the Delhi Fire Services as well as have some floors for commercial purposes," said an official.

There are plans to build the structure at a "no cost to government" model and meetings are being held to deliberate on this.

"The Delhi Fire Services (building) is located at a prime location and, if the building is semi-commercial, it will generate huge revenue for the government. The building design will be iconic and state-of-the-art," he said.

The government also has plans to host a global tendering competition to choose the best architect for designing the building.

"We want the best of minds to work on plans. We will have a competition to choose the firm that will work on designing the building," the official said.

A second official said the government would first appoint a consultancy firm to carry out a feasibility study on the building's redevelopment.

Another official said the government was working on a similar model for its other properties as well.

"We are working on a PPP (public-private partnership) model to ensure that public money is saved. We will give the buildings for commercial use wherever possible. The effort will be to fully utilise the floor area ratio. A policy is also in the works on this," he added.

GC Mishra, former director of the Delhi Fire Services, said plans and designs for a new building were drawn up during his tenure but they somehow could not be executed.

"There are many units of the fire department such as the establishment section, control room and they are scattered at the moment. Having a building that houses all of these will help maintain better communication. The fire services building was declared structurally unsafe by the PWD. We had also suggested that there be a control room in the basement for functioning during disasters," he said.

Recalling his tenure, he said a consultant was hired and even plans were prepared. It was supposed to be a ground-plus-seven storey building in a semi-circular shape, he said.

"Whenever the building comes up, it will be an iconic building," he added.