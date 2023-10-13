Delhi govt mulls opening portion of Bhairon Road underpass by December

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to make a portion of the Bhairon Road underpass operational by December, a step that will cut down time for commuters travelling between ITO and Bhairon Road, officials said on Friday.

Underpass No 5 -- one of five that form part of the Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor -- has missed several deadlines.

It was supposed to be operational last December. Since then, it has faced multiple delays, including the Delhi floods, that have hampered the work.

"The Bhairon Road underpass is 110 metres in length but its location -- beneath a busy railway line -- has proved to be challenging," a senior PWD official said.

"The July floods led to a lot of sediment accumulating in the area. This meant we were unable to employ the box pushing technique being used earlier. While the sediment has been removed, the surface has become uneven, making it impossible for the boxes to be pushed. We are devising a new technique to complete the remaining portion," an official said.

The box pushing technique does not require vertical excavation or large-scale digging. Instead, Reinforced Cement Concrete boxes are pushed with the help of hydraulic jacks to create a subway tunnel.

The official said they plan to make two lanes of the underpass operational by December.

"We will have to see how we make it operational but there are plans. The ITO-Bhairon Road portion will be completed by December and thereafter we plan to throw it open to the public. Work on the remaining portion will continue," he added.

Earlier this year, PWD Minister Atishi inspected the work and had said the road between Delhi's two inter-state bus terminals -- Kashmere Gate and Sarai Kale Khan -- will be completely signal-free once the underpass is completed.

Hundreds of thousands of vehicles passing via this route will no longer have to face traffic, she had said.

In addition, commuters who travel towards Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham and Noida via the Bhairon Road route will no longer have to face traffic and can directly exit onto the Ring Road, she had said. PTI SLB SZM