Delhi govt mulls redeveloping defunct Rajghat power plant into cultural, culinary hub

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi government is considering various options to redevelop the shut-down Rajghat power plant and its land into a nightlife, cultural and culinary hub of the city through a Yamuna promenade with a food street, walkways, plazas for cultural activities and modular open spaces, officials said on Monday.

The Power Department is looking into proposals drawing inspiration from different national and international mixed-use redevelopment projects like the redeveloped Battersea Power Station in London and Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The Yamuna promenade with LED-lit walkways, benches, eco-friendly pedal boats for eco tourism, and a 24/7 youth learning and recreation hub within the nightlife area could be developed through a private-public partnership, according to the proposals.

Drawing inspiration from Nalanda Parisar in Raipur, a 6-acre eco-friendly campus, featuring a library, high-speed internet and an e-library, a basketball court, a cafeteria and open-air reading spaces, the proposal is to carve out a dedicated section within Rajghat Nightscape as a 24/7 youth hub, blending education and recreation.

Further, a food street with licensed vendors could be part of the redevelopment plan, like Lower Parel in Mumbai, where redeveloped textile mills feature food trucks and street-style eateries, reflecting Mumbai's culinary vibe, officials said.

It is suggested to designate a 500-meter strip near the proposed promenade for a food street by offering subsidised stalls to local cooks from Old Delhi, ensuring authentic Delhi flavours.

A late-night heritage museum, using virtual reality to showcase Delhi's history, indoor gaming zones, immersive entertainment spaces and rooftop cafes overlooking the Yamuna are also parts of the proposals being explored by the department, officials said.

The Rajghat plant, which was shut down in 2015 due to environmental concerns, spans a 45-acre plot of land owned by the DDA.