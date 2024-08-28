Delhi govt not preparing balance sheets of DJB to hide 'financial irregularities'

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijender Gupta on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government was not preparing the balance sheets of the DJB to hide "financial irregularities".

Citing a report by the Delhi chief secretary, Gupta accused the AAP government of trying to evade scrutiny by the CAG.

Dismissing allegations by AAP ministers that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was deprived of funds, the BJP leader, referring to the report, claimed that budgetary allocations were not fully utilised even though people were suffering due to issues of water supply and sewerage.

As per the report, the DJB, which manages the water supply and sewerage system of the city, has expressed its inability to repay loans worth over Rs 73,000 crore, he claimed. PTI VIT SKY SKY