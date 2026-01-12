Delhi govt notifies excise rule amendments that enhance quota of sacramental wine

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Delhi government has notified the amendments in the excise rules raising the storage and possession quantity of denatured spirit and enhanced the quota of sacramental wine for religious purposes, officials said on Monday.

The upper limit of special denatured spirit that can be stored at licensed premises has been raised from 6,744 kilolitres to 15,000 kilolitres at any given time, said a recent Delhi government notification.

The annual authorised possession limit for permit holders has also been increased from 64,000 kilolitres to 120,000 kilolitres.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2025, also revised Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules relating to sacramental wine.

Earlier, the Bishop of Delhi was allowed to purchase, transport and possess up to 91 litres of sacramental wine for church use. This limit has now been substantially enhanced to 4,000 litres annually.

Under the revised provision, the Bishop of Delhi will be permitted to purchase or import duty-free sacramental wine in one or multiple permits from authorised distilleries located anywhere in the country, subject to the approval of the Excise Commissioner, officials said. PTI VIT SKY SKY