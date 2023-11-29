Delhi govt notifies motor vehicle aggregator scheme

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The AAP government has notified the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, paving the way for electric-only bike taxis to ply in the national capital and targeting a transition to electric mobility by 2030, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

Gahlot said that as of now the government has not dealt with the issue of "surge pricing" imposed by the app-based cab aggregators but if complaints are received from people, rules will be framed.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said it is for the first time in India that aggregator guidelines have also defined phase-wise electrification targets for these operators.

"There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in Delhi for smoother operations for Delhiites. India has set a target to achieve net zero (emissions) by 2070. This scheme is an initiative by the capital city towards the same. It is also the first time that we are allowing bike taxis to run in the city," he said.

Overall, this scheme is a step towards enhancing public safety and convenience of Delhiites and features guidelines on vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour and timely resolution of customer complaints, he said.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within Delhi. It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, excluding buses) in their fleet and who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

It mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility. The entire fleet of all the aggregators in Delhi will go electric by 2030.

The scheme is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 1 lakh per instance.

Aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services.

To enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour and timely resolution of customer complaints.

The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the safety of customers.

All existing or new operators must obtain a licence within 90 days of the scheme's notification or before commencing operations. Licences will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old. PTI SLB/VIT SMN