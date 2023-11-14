Delhi govt notifies Right of Way policy for improving connectivity

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has notified its Right of Way policy for telecommunication infrastructure aiming to promote micro communication equipment and in-building solutions to address the issue of poor connectivity, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government's Urban Development Department will be the nodal agency to coordinate the implementation of the 'Delhi Right of Way (RoW) Policy for Underground Infrastructure and Over-ground Telecommunications Infrastructure, 2023' notified on November 1, they said.

The department will also provide clarification and instructions from time to time to overcome the difficulties in the implementation or upgradation of the policy, they said.

The policy aims to promote installing in-building solutions (IBS), where there is poor connectivity in terms of weak signal strength inside offices, shopping malls, hospitals, multi-storey buildings, education institutions with the objective to strengthen quality of mobile network service, the notified document said.

There will be various modes of deployment of IBS including deployment by a neutral host infrastructure provider. For deploying indoor solutions, companies will require permissions from the building owners, said the policy.

It also intends to promote micro-communication equipment which is a small equipment that can be installed on any structure or building including group housing complexes, government buildings, residential buildings and electric poles.

The works of laying optical fibre cable (underground and aerial) by the side of the roads and other places will be done by the licensees after prior permission of appropriate authority like PWD, DDA, power discoms, Forest department among others. PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR