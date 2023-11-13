Delhi govt officer defends CS Naresh Kumar in land compensation matter, says complaint against him part of 'dirty politics'

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Allegations levelled against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a land acquisition compensation matter are baseless and part of "dirty politics", Delhi government Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said on Monday, holding a press conference to defend the city's top bureaucrat.

The divisional commissioner claimed the allegations being levelled against the chief secretary are aimed at his character assassination as he is actively taking action in corruption cases.

Delhi government sources said action will be taken against Ashwani Kumar as holding such press interactions is a violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The unusual move by Ashwani Kumar, who is also additional chief secretary (Home) and serves as the secretary of National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) chaired by the Delhi chief minister, brought into the open the simmering tussle between Delhi bureaucrats and the AAP dispensation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to conduct an inquiry into a complaint alleging that the chief secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

The original award of the 19 acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May this year by the then district magistrate (South West) Hemant Kumar.

Hemant Kumar was later suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the matter.

Justifying holding a press conference, Ashwani Kumar said a lot of "rumours and lies" are being spread to tarnish the image of the chief secretary.

There should be an inquiry into the whole matter, he said, adding that the allegations against the chief secretary are baseless and aimed at his character assassination.

He also said the matter came to light in May and action was taken against the then district magistrate Hemant Kumar.

The complaint against the chief secretary is a "diversionary tactic" to protect Hemant Kumar, he claimed.

"There is talk of his (chief secretary) tenure being extended and this is an attempt to tarnish his image. All the allegations against him are baseless, defamatory and insinuating," said Ashwani Kumar.

He asked if there was any proof against the chief secretary.

Citing various corruption cases, including the alleged liquor scam and Delhi Jal Board matters, Ashwani Kumar said, "The complaint is a part of dirty politics and an attempt at mud-slinging as there is no direct link between the land owners and the chief secretary." Vigilance Minister Atishi on Saturday sought files related to the matter and their copies were provided to her by the vigilance directorate. She also directed that the files related to the matter should not be routed through the chief secretary as he is the subject of inquiry and hence, has a conflict of interest, officials said.

The government sources said Ashwani Kumar defending the chief secretary shows that "he too maybe involved in the alleged scam".

"It is extremely odd that a senior IAS officer, Revenue Secretary Ashwani Kumar, is doing a press conference defending the actions of another senior IAS officer, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, against whom an inquiry has only just begun.

"Such press interactions are a violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and due action will be taken against the officer as per law," a source said.

"Instead of facilitating a smooth inquiry and allowing the truth come out, Ashwani Kumar's actions show that he too may be involved in the alleged scam and is trying to defend both himself and the chief secretary," the source said. PTI VIT DIV DIV