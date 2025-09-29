Delhi: Govt officer injured after falling from seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 33-year-old government official was severely injured after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan here on Monday while trying to escape a monkey attack, police said.

The officer, Deepak Khoda, who is part of the Central Secretariat Service, was on a phone call near a balcony when a monkey suddenly approached him.

Startled by it, in an attempt to save himself, he fell from the building, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital with multiple injuries including a fracture on his hand. He is undergoing treatment.

Police teams have been deployed to examine the exact sequence of events and ascertain whether the fall was accidental or triggered by panic. Further investigation is underway, the officer added. PTI SSJ SSJ OZ OZ