Delhi govt officer Rajasekhar appears before assembly panel over complaint against him

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Special secretary (revenue and vigilance) YVVJ Rajaesekhar has appeared before a panel of the OBC Welfare Committee of Delhi Assembly looking into a complaint against him, officials said on Thursday.

In a communication to the Delhi assembly secretary, Rajasekhar said that he appeared before the committee on earlier on Tuesday but full quorum was not present.

The OBC Welfare Committee had formed a sub-committee of three MLAs -- Madan Lal (chairman), Sahiram and Naresh Kumar (members) -- to look into the complaint against the IAS officer over allegations that he did not belong to the reserved category.

Rajasekhar said in his communication that he appeared before the sub-committee members, and proceedings were recorded and a detailed statement was registered by the assembly secretariat officials.

He requested the assembly secretary to provide him a copy of the minutes of the meeting and an audio clip of its proceedings so that there was no tampering with recorded statement.

In June, a complaint was filed against Rajasekhar by a DANICS officer AV Premnath that he had submitted a "fake" OBC certificate during his civil service examination in 1994. It was alleged by the complainant that Rajasekhar did not belong to the reserved category.

Rajasekhar has prayed to the committee to declare Premnath as a "false complainant".

Last month, Premnath was prematurely retired by the Ministry of Home Affairs due to a criminal case against him.

Madan Lal said the sub-committee was looking into the IAS officer's statement and will conclude its proceedings accordingly. PTI VIT VIT SKY SKY