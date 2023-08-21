Delhi govt officer, wife arrested in minor girl rape case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development department of the Delhi government and his wife were arrested on Monday in connection with the rape of minor girl, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said police have arrested the bureaucrat and his 50-year-old wife both in connection with the incident.

"The accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani, residents of Shakti Enclave in Burari area. Seema is a housewife. The case was registered on August 13," Kalsi said.

Premoday Khakha has been accused of raping a minor girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had earlier said. Khakha's wife also allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. PTI SSH/NIT NIT VN VN