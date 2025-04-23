Delhi govt offices go dark for five minutes to mark Earth Day

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The secretariat and other offices of the Delhi government switched off the lights for five minutes at 8 pm on Tuesday to mark Earth Day with the public joining in to make the campaign a success.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had appealed to people to join the "Dharti Ke Liye 5 Minute" campaign by voluntarily switching off the lights and electric appliances at their homes, offices and other establishments from 8 pm to 8:05 pm to show their commitment to environmental conservation.

She later lauded their effort and said, "Delhi's citizens are alert, active and responsible." In line with this year's Earth Day theme "Our Power, Our Planet," the Delhi government launched the symbolic campaign with the aim of spreading public awareness about energy conservation, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development.

Gupta said, "This is not just a five-minute effort to conserve energy, but a symbol of our collective commitment towards future energy preservation. Delhi citizens have proven that when it comes to the environment, we can all stand together." She further said people should use electricity judiciously to slow environment degradation and reduce financial burden.

The chief minister also announced that seven million trees will be planted across Delhi this year. This campaign will be a major step towards turning the capital green, Gupta added.