Delhi govt officials must upgrade skills to serve people better: CM

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday said government officials must constantly upgrade themselves with the latest techniques and technology to work efficiently and address people's problems sensitively.

Addressing a two-day training programme for Tehsildars and Sub Registrars of the Revenue Department here, Gupta said training is an important part of life for officials as well as political leaders.

"There has not been any system of training of officials in the Delhi government. The Tehsildars and Sub Registrars will be able to serve people more efficiently after this training," she said.

The government has also issued directions for the training of senior officers, the chief minister said.

"It is imperative to equip officials with the latest systems and techniques for better governance and redressing public grievances," she emphasised.

Asserting that sensitivity is an important part of the training, Gupta urged officials to stay connected with people and resolve their problems. PTI VIT RHL