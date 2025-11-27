Delhi govt officials to visit leading states to learn best e-governance practices

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi government will send its officials to learn best practices in different states to boost its IT modules and digital public infrastructure for making governance more accessible to the people, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government's Information and Technology (IT) Department is in the process of launching various initiatives such as WhatsApp governance and providing e-district services at the common service centres across the city for improved and speedy service delivery.

"The IT Department has planned study tours of teams of its officials to various states leading in digital governance such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Kerala among others," said an official of the department.

Already, teams of the departments have visited Rajasthan and Chandigarh for learning their best practices with an objective to understand innovative IT models, advanced e-governance frameworks and digital public infrastructure, he said.

These tours by officials will promote knowledge exchange and benchmarking with leading states and identification of scalable technologies and governance models, he said.

It will also support strategic planning for upcoming digital initiatives in Delhi such as the unified data hub (UDH) and the integrated command control centre, officials said.

The UDH project aims to set up a centralised and intelligent platform that aggregates data from different departments of the Delhi government. It focuses on creating "golden records" of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to weed out duplicates.

The Delhi government is also in the process of setting up a unified command control centre for city-level dashboard to facilitate real-time decision-making, planning and policy-making and facilitate inter-departmental coordination.