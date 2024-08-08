Delhi govt only one in India to invest 25 pc of budget on education: Atishi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government is the only one in the country that spends 25 per cent of its total budget on education, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday and claimed that the AAP dispensation has transformed the city's academic landscape since taking office.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts in this regard, she said 14 new schools are being built across the capital, along with the construction of 1,541 new classrooms in existing schools.

At a press conference, Atishi emphasised that the Kejriwal government is the only one in the country that allocates 25 per cent of its budget to education.

"Before 2015, Delhi's government schools were in a deplorable state. There was a severe shortage of classrooms, blackboards were broken, there was no electricity and no proper facilities for students. In some schools, up to 150 children were cramped into a single classroom. It was impossible to provide quality education under such conditions," Atishi said.

The transformation of Delhi's government schools, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has placed them ahead of many private schools in terms of infrastructure.

"From 1947 until 2014, successive governments managed to build only 24,000 rooms in Delhi's government schools. However, in just 10 years, from 2015 to 2024, the Kejriwal government has added 22,711 rooms, equipped with world-class facilities, such as smart boards, modern laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and high-quality desks," she said.

The AAP government's ongoing efforts include building new classrooms and academic blocks in schools where there is a shortage of such facilities, ensuring that every part of Delhi benefits from these improvements.

Currently, 14 new schools are being constructed in areas including Rohini, Dwarka, Kirari, Jahangirpuri, Aya Nagar and more.

Atishi also alleged that government schools faced severe shortcomings, including shortages of classrooms, blackboards, power supply and washrooms, before the AAP took over.

She accused the BJP-ruled Centre of targeting Chief Minister Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, both of whom have been jailed in what she described as a "false case".

Despite these obstacles, the minister assured that the work to provide high-quality education to Delhi's children would continue unabated.

"The BJP may have put Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in jail, but they cannot stop our mission to improve education in Delhi. The work of providing excellent infrastructure in our government schools is ongoing and will continue," she said.

These efforts are part of the city government's commitment to providing top-notch education to every student, fulfilling Kejriwal's vision, Atishi added. PTI NSM RC