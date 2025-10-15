Delhi govt orders authorities to fix streetlights, illuminate each corner of city this Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered authorities to ensure a clean and well-lit Diwali by fixing streetlights, and illuminate all corners of the city.

"This festival is about more than lamps; it represents our commitment to cleanliness and civic responsibility," she said, according to a statement.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has instructed all department heads and municipal authorities to ensure markets, residential colonies, religious sites, and public spaces are well illuminated.

According to the order, non-functional streetlights must be repaired immediately.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have been asked to conduct special cleaning drives across the city.

Additional sanitation workers will be deployed where necessary, and waste disposal systems will be intensified to maintain hygiene standards.

In anticipation of heavy footfall in popular shopping areas and roads, the Delhi Police Traffic Wing has been instructed to deploy more boots on the ground.

The municipal bodies and local police have been directed to ensure proper space for vendors so that their business activities are not disrupted.

Each department has been asked to appoint a nodal officer to monitor the orders' implementation.

Meanwhile, Gupta also used the occasion to urge the public to support local artisans and small businesses by buying indigenous products as part of the Centre's Vocal for Local initiative. PTI NSM VN VN