Delhi govt orders CAG audit of IGDTUW accounts

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi Government has decided to conduct a CAG audit of the accounts of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women for the next five years, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Atishi has approved the audit to ensure financial accountability and transparency, the statement added.

Atishi said this decision by the government will ensure transparency and accountability in the financial affairs of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Through the audit, any irregularities or financial mismanagement will be identified and addressed, she said. She emphasised that improving the quality of education and ensuring efficient financial management are top priorities for the AAP government.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will guarantee that taxpayers' money is utilized appropriately and effectively, she added.

The chief minister also noted that the audit will ensure a thorough examination of all financial transactions and expenditures of the university.

"This process will not only help curb financial mismanagement but also introduce greater transparency across the system. The CAG audit will promote administrative transparency," she said.

IGDTUW is an independent government engineering college in the national capital with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena serving as its chancellor. PTI SJJ SJJ OZ OZ